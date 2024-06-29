Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $71.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.