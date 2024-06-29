Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $71.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

