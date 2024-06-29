Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $236.00

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

Insider Transactions at HEICO

Institutional Trading of HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 1.5 %

HEI opened at $223.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.79.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.