Analysts Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $76.57

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,872,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,976,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,001 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,584 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,716 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLTX stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

