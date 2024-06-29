Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Boosted by Zacks Research

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Embraer Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $18,158,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $9,818,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Embraer by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

