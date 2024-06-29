Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.30 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

