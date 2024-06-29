Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

