Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $17.23 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- Trading Halts Explained
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.