Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $17.23 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

