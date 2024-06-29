Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 717.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

WKCMF opened at $105.00 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $157.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.