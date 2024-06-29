Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in June

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

