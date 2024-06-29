Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Decreases By 44.9%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WH Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WHGLY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

