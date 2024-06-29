Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

