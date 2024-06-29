Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 22,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 287,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

