Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 1,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
