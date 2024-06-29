KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
KP Tissue Trading Up 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
