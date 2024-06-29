Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading 14.7% Higher

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 53,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Geodrill Trading Up 14.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

About Geodrill

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.