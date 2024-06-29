Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading 14.7% Higher

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 53,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Geodrill Trading Up 14.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
