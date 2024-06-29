WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WRIT Media Group Price Performance

WRIT stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

