WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
