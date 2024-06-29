Short Interest in West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Drops By 50.0%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
West Shore Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $24.05 on Friday. West Shore Bank has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.
West Shore Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Shore Bank
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.