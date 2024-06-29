Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

WTWGF stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 52-week low of C$6.38 and a 52-week high of C$8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.47.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

