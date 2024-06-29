WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 517.0% in June

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 517.0% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $2.89 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
