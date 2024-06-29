WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 517.0% in June

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 517.0% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $2.89 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

