Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Down 5%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Creatd Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.84.

About Creatd

(Get Free Report)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.