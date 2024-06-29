DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Shares Down 0.7%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 31,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
