First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
First Niles Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.
First Niles Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.
About First Niles Financial
First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
