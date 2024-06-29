Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53. Approximately 41 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

Get Israel Discount Bank alerts:

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4704 per share. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.