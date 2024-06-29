Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 1.5%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.89 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.97). 1,477,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,579,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).
Chrysalis Investments Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £452.91 million and a PE ratio of -88.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.91.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
