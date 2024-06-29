Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 1.5%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.89 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.97). 1,477,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,579,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

Chrysalis Investments Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £452.91 million and a PE ratio of -88.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.91.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.