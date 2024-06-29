Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Benesse Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

Featured Articles

