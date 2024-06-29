Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
Whitbread stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.
About Whitbread
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.