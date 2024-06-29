Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

