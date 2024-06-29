Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 860%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 860% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.05.
Cloopen Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
About Cloopen Group
Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.
