MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $132.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 769.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

