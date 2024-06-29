Wedbush Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,618,862 shares of company stock worth $501,046,742. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 875,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after buying an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Chewy by 141.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.