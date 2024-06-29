Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $180.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

LEN stock opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Lennar by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

