Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 289.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta



Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

