Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.46. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

