ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.92 Average PT from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.18. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

