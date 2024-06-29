Analysts Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Target Price at $32.75

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,830,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,786,000 after buying an additional 59,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 57.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 183,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

