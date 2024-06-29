MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $23.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MP

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,861,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,216,000 after buying an additional 225,554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,976,000 after acquiring an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 860,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,861 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. MP Materials has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.