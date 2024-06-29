Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $415.45

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $430.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.98 and its 200-day moving average is $376.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $439.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $18,271,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 293.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

