Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $133.25

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of RY opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

