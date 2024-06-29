WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $12.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on WKME shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WalkMe by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 114.1% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of -0.01. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

