Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price at C$36.81

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

QBR.B stock opened at C$28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$34.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.53. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

