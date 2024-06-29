Critical Comparison: CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) vs. Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stericycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 1 3 2 0 2.17 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stericycle presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.66 billion 2.03 -$21.40 million ($0.22) -264.23 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.23 $7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stericycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Stericycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stericycle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stericycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle -0.74% 7.31% 3.44% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stericycle beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document, hard drive, destruction services under the Shred-it brand. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, health systems, non-affiliate hospitals, national and corporate healthcare, physician offices, surgery centers, veterinary and dental clinics, nursing and long-term care facilities, clinics and urgent care, dialysis centers, pharmacy, lab, research centers, home health organizations, etc.; and airports and seaports, education institutions, funeral homes and crematories, government and military, banks and professional services, and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

