Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $12.00

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period.

MDRX stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.