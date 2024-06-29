Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $12.00

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
MDRX stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
