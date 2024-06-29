West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $106.25 Average PT from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.