West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $106.25 Average PT from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.78%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.