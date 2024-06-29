Analysts Set RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) PT at $84.14

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several analysts recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

RB Global Stock Down 0.8 %

RBA opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $81.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

