Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.