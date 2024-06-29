Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON WPP opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Thursday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 797.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 763.57.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

