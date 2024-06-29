Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
WPP Price Performance
LON WPP opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Thursday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 797.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 763.57.
About WPP
