National Bankshares Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to “Outperform”

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$190.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$161.66 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$171.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

