Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark cut Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.26 million during the quarter.

