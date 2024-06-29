Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 5,800 ($73.58) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,900 ($74.84).
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.11) to GBX 6,610 ($83.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($97.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,313.75 ($80.09).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.