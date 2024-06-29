AO World (LON:AO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AO World (LON:AOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 111 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £642.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 61.99 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.42).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

